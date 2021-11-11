Mindy Kaling Gives an Exciting Update on ‘Legally Blonde 3’ — Exclusive

Getty Images

Executive producer Mindy Kaling is bringing the real college experience to the small screen with the new HBO Max series “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke to Mindy on Wednesday at the L.A. premiere, where she also dished on the highly anticipated “Legally Blonde 3”!

Mindy shared, “We’re still working on the script. Reese is super busy. I just want to deliver something that is awesome, so we’re taking our time.”

Where does she think Elle Woods would be nowadays? She answered, “I’m always fascinated to see where Elle would be in 2021 with all the political movements that have happened… I think she’s, like, married to Emmett… They have a nice family going on.”

As for “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” the show follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Mindy, who went to Dartmouth, emphasized, “None of the sexy parts in this show are in any way based on my life, but the feeling of going to an East Coast college, being a fish out of water trying to make friendships… that was true to my experience.”

The show is filled with risqué scenes. Mindy noted, “I’m not offended by anything and I think that woman’s sexuality is great to embrace and the actresses really wanted to… We just wanted to do what was in their comfort level... I think people like sexy shows especially now since we like can't go out.”

Mindy’s other hit show “Never Have I Ever” is coming back for a third season. She commented, “I just wrote the premiere episode… I think we start shooting right after Thanksgiving… Paxton and Davi are dating. They’re dating, so we’re gonna see how well it goes.”