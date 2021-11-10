Travis Scott & Drake Reportedly Attended Astroworld After-Party at Dave & Buster’s

Getty Images

There are new reports that Drake threw an Astroworld Festival after-party in Houston — and that Travis Scott was in attendance.

TMZ reports the artists headed to Dave & Buster’s after the show, unaware that eight people had died and hundreds more had been injured during their performances at NRG Park.

A source tells the site, "Travis didn't know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party. As far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place."

He reportedly left the party immediately after hearing the news.

Drake was a surprise guest at the concert around the time the tragedy unfolded. Insiders tell TMZ he was also unaware of what was happening.

The day after the show, Travis tweeted, "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."

He has since committed to covering funeral costs for the victims and offer free mental health services to support those affected by the tragedy.

Drake broke his silence on Instagram this week, writing, "I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering," Drake's statement reads. "I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all."