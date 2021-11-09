Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Break Silence on Astroworld Tragedy: ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’

Getty Images

A terrible tragedy unfolded Friday at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, and now Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are finally speaking out.

The police are currently investigating the incident, in which eight people died and 300 more were injured.

Kim, whose sister Kylie was on site and is expecting her second child with Scott, tweeted that she was “absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld,” adding, “Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy.”

Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2021 @KimKardashian

In a second tweet, she shared, "We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing - as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated."

We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing - as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated. 🙏🏽💔🕊 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2021 @KimKardashian

Kendall, who was at the show, posted on Instagram Stories, "I'm still at a loss for words over the news from Astroworld. I'm truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved."

She continued, "Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time."

Instagram

Kendall’s statement comes after she received backlash over a photo caption on Instagram. In a now deleted post, she shared a photo of herself at Travis’ show on Friday with the caption, "Will you be at the mountain?" reportedly referring to the name of Travis’ stage: Utopia Mountain. She came under fire when she changed the caption to a mountain top emoji. She later took down the post altogether.

Kylie spoke out on Saturday, writing on Instagram Stories, "Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

Instagram

"I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” she said. “I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

Travis tweeted, "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."