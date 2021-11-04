‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Battling ‘Aggressive Cancer’

Netflix

Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado, is speaking out from behind bars about his cancer diagnosis.

In a letter posted on the “Tiger King” star’s Instagram account, he announced, “Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test as well.”

He insisted, “Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole [Baskin] Will have her own party over this! What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice.”

His attorney John Phillips also tweeted, “I can and will publicly confirm Joe’s cancer. He and I spoke Monday with both of us in tears at a point. He needs freedom by so many definitions and we are diligent working towards that.”

Phillips also told CNN, "The PSA test is a blood test used primarily to screen for prostate cancer. It was high. He finally obtained biopsies. They revealed cancer. Medical care is different in a prison environment and fewer options are available.”

Joe is serving a 22-year sentence on several charges, including hiring hitmen to kill his nemesis, Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin. A federal appeals court, however, vacated his sentence in July and is requiring a trial court to dole out a new sentence that groups some of his alleged crimes together.