Could Kim Cattrall Join ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot After All?

Getty

Rumors are swirling about Kim Cattrall and the “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That…”

While Kim’s character Samantha Jones is not expected to appear in the first season of the HBO Max show, insiders tell DailyMail.com she might come on board for Season 2.

The source quashed speculation that Samantha is dead, explaining she had a falling out with Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

“We get into her absence very quickly,” the insider said. “Viewers will learn that Samantha and Carrie have fallen out over Carrie firing Samantha as her publicist and that they no longer talk. This effectively ends their personal relationship.”

The story will unfold over 10 episodes as Carrie longs for her friend and wants to make up.

Referencing Parker and Cattrall’s real-life falling out, the source said of the plot, “In the words of Oscar Wilde, life imitates art.”

The insider made it sound like an announcement about Season 2 is imminent, explaining, “We'll announce eventually that the show will have a second season. This isn't a one off, this will be a series. It will be quite a while between the first and second series as Sarah Jessica Parker has a busy schedule and we have a lot of work to do to get Kim Cattrall back.”

The source added, “We all miss Kim and we hope she comes back for the second season — the door will never close on her. She is an important part of the franchise.”

Back in January, SJP teased the new series on social media with a trailer.

While she tagged co-stars Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York, and Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, in a promo teaser, Sarah Jessica did not tag Kim, sparking an Instagram user to write, "they dislike each other."

In response to the comment, SJP said, “No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X.”

In 2018, Parker cleared the air on rumors about Cattrall, telling “Extra,” "This isn't a catfight." She added, "I remain grateful for her work and the role she played on and off camera for all the years we spent together."