Carrie & Mr. Big Share Steamy Moment in First Look at ‘SATC’ Reboot ‘And Just Like That…’

HBO Max

“Sex and the City” fans just got a sneak peek at the upcoming reboot “And Just Like That…”!

In a new ad highlighting HBO Max’s many upcoming shows and movies, viewers see a snippet of the revival.

It starts with characters Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) standing together as Carrie smiles and waves.

The video then cuts to Carrie dancing with Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in a kitchen before they share a steamy kiss.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

No word yet on a release date, but fans can look forward to other familiar faces when the show returns…. minus Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones.

Characters Anthony (Mario Cantone), Stanford (Willie Garson) and Steve (David Eigenberg) will be back, and Sara Ramírez will join the group as a queer, non-binary stand-up comic with a podcast that hosts Bradshaw.