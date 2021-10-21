Where Is Mr. Big? Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Kissing This Actor on Set of ‘And Just Like That…’

Backgrid

“Sex and the City” fans caught a glimpse of Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw kissing in the kitchen in a recent promo for “And Just Like That…” but new set photos show Carrie might be moving on with someone else.

In the pics, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Bradshaw is dressed in a yellow floral dress and pink blazer, and appears to be on a date with a character played by Jon Tenney, 59. At one point the pair share a romantic smooch.

Backgrid

No word yet on Jon’s character, but fans will remember the star from “Scandal” and “The Closer.” He also worked with Sarah on the 1990 TV show “Equal Justice” and with her husband Matthew Broderick on Broadway and in the 2000 film “You Can Count on Me.”

Carrie and Mr. Big were always on-again, off-again, but the new photos only add fuel to the rumors that the couple splits or that Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, is killed off in the spin-off series.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Nicole Ari Parker at the Elle Women in Hollywood celebration this week, where she dished on her “happily married” character Lisa Todd Wexley. Nicole quipped, “There is a lot of sex happening in the city.”



Nicole also opened up about working with Parker on the reboot. Watch!