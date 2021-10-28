Zayn Malik Denies Hitting Girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s Mom Yolanda

Getty Images

Rumors are swirling about a dispute between Gigi Hadid’s mom Yolanda Hadid and Zayn Malik.

TMZ reports Yolanda is considering filing a police report against Zayn, who she claims “struck” her.

Sources close to Yolanda claimed that the incident happened last week.

Zayn denied the claims, telling TMZ, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

On Thursday, Zayn defended himself against the claims in a statement on Twitter.

Without naming Yolanda or Gigi, he tweeted, “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered out home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” Malik emphasized. “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Gigi has not commented on the reports. Over the weekend, she was spotted in Manhattan with her friend Antoni Porowski.

"Extra" has reached out to both Zayn and Yolanda for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Earlier this year, Gigi and Zayn sparked engagement rumors. In his song “When Love’s Around,” Zayn sings, “You could be my wife.” It was seemingly an ode to Gigi.

In the collaboration with Syd, Zayn croons, “I need you in my life… only takes a woman to show what it means to love.”