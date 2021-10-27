Kristen Stewart Reflects on Princess Diana: Do I Want to Be Her Daughter, Best Friend, or Maybe Date Her?

Getty Images

Kristen Stewart makes for a stunning Princess Diana in the new movie “Spencer,” and now she’s opening up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about the role that’s already creating Oscar buzz.

While chatting at the film's L.A. premiere on Tuesday, Stewart said of playing the most famous woman in the world, “I'm not the only one that looks at pictures and videos of her and goes… 'Do I want to be her daughter, or her best friend? Or maybe I want to date her?'”

Kristen added, “Yes, she's very famous, but I think playing someone that everyone loved so much was the most daunting thing.”

Diana tragically died in a car crash at 36, when Kristen was 7 years old. Rachel asked the actress, “Do you remember when you heard the news?” Stewart recalled, “I do remember the flowers in front of Buckingham Palace… I remember the emotion in the air… I had a very vague and general idea about her. But what I knew very surely was she was coveted and loved and she left this gaping hole when she left.”

Kristen said she still doesn’t have a better understanding of the royal after playing her, saying, “She's such a mystery… I think that mystery would have been a little easier to see through if she had a little bit longer here to speak for herself.”

The star, who has said she is not a fan of dancing, has a dancing scene in the film. She revealed, “I think I've always loved dancing. I just couldn't... I was embarrassed. ‘Poor Kristen Stewart was so shy of dancing.’”

Stewart said she felt Diana’s influence on the dancing scene, and the project, “Not only did she make me feel taller and more beautiful and more confident, I felt the warmth that I got from her as an outsider just seeped into the whole project… Dancing or not dancing — so much fun. Really warm beautiful energy."

"I'm so lucky to have been able to have played this part,” she added with a smile, “and I will be dancing tonight because Diana told me I could.”