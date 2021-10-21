Kristen Stewart Reacts to Campaign for Her to Play Joker to Robert Pattinson’s Batman

Could “Twilight” fans see an on-screen reunion between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson?

Variety asked Stewart about a social media campaign for her to play the Joker in a future Batman movie with ex-boyfriend Pattinson.

While she’s not so into playing the famous Clown Prince of Crime, she might consider another villain.

“I love the energy behind that,” she said of the campaign. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person.”

When asked if that was a “no,” she insisted, “Not ‘no,’ but not the most stoked I’ve ever been. Let’s do something new.”

The Joker role has won Oscars for Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix. Two other Oscar winners have played the part: Jack Nicholson and Jared Leto.

Stewart, however, is getting her own awards buzz at the moment for playing Princess Diana in “Spencer.”