Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence Following Accidental Shooting on ‘Rust’ Set

Actor Alec Baldwin expressed “shock and sadness” today over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” in New Mexico.

He wrote on Twitter, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Yesterday, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Baldwin, who stars in the film and is also a producer, fired the prop gun that killed cinematographer Hutchins, 42, and wounded writer-director Joel Souza, 48.

Hutchins was rushed via helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, but died from her injuries. Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in an ambulance, where he is undergoing treatment.