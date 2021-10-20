Adele Makes Big Splash in Skintight Leather with Rich Paul at Lakers Game

Getty Images

Adele, 33, was turning heads at the L.A. Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night!

The “Easy on Me” singer looked stunning in skintight leather as she attended the game with her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul, 39.

Adele’s date night look at Staples Center in L.A. included a brown leather jumpsuit paired with a Louis Vuitton coat, while Paul looked dapper in a suede olive jacket and black turtleneck.

The couple reportedly started dating in May, and made their debut as a couple at an NBA Finals game in July.

"I didn't mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game," she later told Vogue. "I just love being around him. I just love it."

She also gushed over her beau, saying, "Rich just incredibly arrived. I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild."