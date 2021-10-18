Celebrity News October 18, 2021
‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Sarah Levy Marries Graham Outerbridge
Actress Sarah Levy and actor Graham Outerbridge are married!
Levy, 35, shared the happy news on Instagram with a trip of photo booth pics and the message “Bells are ringing.”
Her brother and “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Dan Levy celebrated the nuptials on his account with a black-and-white dancing pic. He wrote, "My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor.”
Levy looked gorgeous in a strapless form-fitting gown, that appeared to have a bow on the back.
The couple went public with their relationship in 2018 with an Instagram pic from their trip to Bermuda.
Outerbridge has appeared in projects like “Distancing Socially” and “Operation Varsity Blues.” Sarah is best known for playing Twyla Sands on “Schitt’s Creek.” She is the daughter of actor Eugene Levy and producer Deborah Divine.