‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Sarah Levy Marries Graham Outerbridge

Actress Sarah Levy and actor Graham Outerbridge are married!

Levy, 35, shared the happy news on Instagram with a trip of photo booth pics and the message “Bells are ringing.”

Her brother and “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Dan Levy celebrated the nuptials on his account with a black-and-white dancing pic. He wrote, "My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor.”

Levy looked gorgeous in a strapless form-fitting gown, that appeared to have a bow on the back.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2018 with an Instagram pic from their trip to Bermuda.