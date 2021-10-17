Bachelorette Michelle Young Tells 'Extra' She Wants to Find What Her Parents Have

ABC

Michelle Young is ready!

Michelle, whose season of “The Bachelorette” kicks off Tuesday, told “Extra” all the details today in L.A, saying, “I’m as ready as one can be.”

Everyone's dying to know what she's looking for in a man. “Qualities that I see in my parents' relationship," she said, "somebody I can laugh with, somebody that is going to stuck in with it and get through the difficult times, somebody who is a goal setter and supportive.”

Michelle will talk about what she's looking for, but draws the line at confirming whether or not she's been in love. She's good at keeping secrets, saying, “I’m a fifth-grade teacher, and you know how many questions we get asked a day and we can't answer them and we don’t waiver.”

Sharing what we will see Tuesday, Michelle said, “You are going to see so many unique entrances… You're gonna see a man, Rick, show up with a serving cart tray, you're gonna see a man show up without pants… There’s so many different avenues that these guys brought to the table… quite enjoyable.”

“It was a really positive experience," she said. "You're gonna see me break through and finally show emotion with some things. You're gonna see me break, you're gonna see me cry, you're gonna see me in a headspace where I am trying to work through things. But as far quitting, it’s not gonna happen.”

Michelle also said she is happy to have Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe there as the hosts. “It so was so nice to have them understand the emotions I was feeling and work through that.”