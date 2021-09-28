Jennifer Aniston Is Ready to Date! She Reveals What She’s Looking For in a Guy

Getty

Actress Jennifer Aniston is ready to meet someone!

The 52-year-old opened up to Bruce Bozzi on the “Lunch with Bruce” podcast about her love life and what she’s looking for in a partner.

Aniston, who split with husband Justin Theroux in 2017, confirmed she is not seeing anyone at the moment, but said she’s ready to date again.

“No one of importance has hit my radar yet. I think it is time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another.” She went on to say, “I didn’t want to for a long time, and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple. I’ve been a part of a couple since I was 20, so there was something really nice about taking the time.”

Aniston insisted, “No Tinders and no Rayas, please — I’m an old school girl.”

Bruce asked what she looks for in a man, and how important that first kiss is. The star of “The Morning Show” said the kiss is “pretty important.”

As far as the traits she’s looking for, she shared, “The ease at which the conversation flows the first time, that’s a good indicator,” adding, “Confidence, but not a cockiness. Humor, please, I beg of you… generous, kind to people.”

Aniston added, “Fitness is important, but not just about how you look, but I want to be around here for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when I’m 80.”