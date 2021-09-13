Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon on Where We Find Alex & Bradley in ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2

Getty

After a nearly two-year wait, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and “The Morning Show” are back!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Jen and Reese, and it turned out Rachel and Reese were both rockin’ red. Reese told her, “We match,” and Rachel added, “We felt each other. We were vibing. That's what I like to think.” Reese laughed, joking, “Well, we called each other this morning.”



Of course the actresses play co-hosts Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) on “The Morning Show,” and last season focused on toxic workplaces. So what issues will the show take on now? Rachel asked, “Will you deal with racism, COVID, maybe cancel culture… political controversies?”

Aniston said, “We definitely address… a lot of the issues that you mentioned.”

Witherspoon explained, “There isn't a workplace environment that isn't touched by all the issues you're mentioning. So I think it's really great to be a part of a television show that's helping process some of these things. Whether you're talking about abuse of power, systemic racism, sexism, ageism… all of it is a free topic at ‘The Morning Show.’”

Aniston said, “They're really addressed head-on. It's the conversations that happen behind closed doors because everyone in real time is trying to figure out this new normal, this new playbook they have to abide by… Everyone is fair game. It's like a new form of sport to find as much crap on people, it seems. And some rightfully so, obviously.”



The pandemic is shutting down production of the new season, leading to the question: how should the global health crisis be addressed on air?

Jen said, “Reimagine it with COVID sort of woven through… Are they going to want see a show about COVID, ‘cause won't it be gone? Turns out it’s not.”

What about their characters Alex and Bradley — what are they learning this time?

Jen said, “I think she's learning to have self-reflection for the very first time. I don't think Alex has ever partaken in any form of analysis in her life… We are seeing someone discover who they are at the core.”

Reese added, “Bradley is at that interesting time in her 40s where she's starting to feel free of other people's opinions of her. She has success in her business life. But her personal life is a disaster, so she embarks on a new relationship.”

Rachel also asked if they had shadowed anyone before taking on these roles.

Aniston revealed, "Season 1, yes definitely. I went to 'GMA.' They were lovely to let us invade their world and that was fascinating. Spoke to a lot of people, Gayle King, Tapper, Chris Cuomo, Diane Sawyer. A lot of wonderful advice and talks about the world which was really fascinating. Each one had a different feeling about it, but they all unanimously said, 'It doesn't get easy. This is never fun. Getting up at 3 in the morning never doesn't suck.'"

Turning the interview on Rachel, Reese smiled and asked why Lindsay was holding a highlighter.

“It's like a crutch,” Rachel confessed. “I have to have the highlighter here and they always yell at me to put it down.” Jen could relate, saying, “It's like I always have to carry a purse,” as she reached down for hers.

Rachel said, “See? We all have our thing,” joking, “For Season 3, Reese… if [Bradley] could have a highlighter… I’ll know that’s a shout-out for me.”