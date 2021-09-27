Will Smith Talks About His ‘Unconventional’ Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith and His Past Desires

Getty

Will Smith is opening up about his 23-year marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith in an interview with GQ!

Before their interview, Wesley Lowery read an advanced copy of Smith’s new memoir “Will,” which drops on November 9.

According to Lowery, Will and Jada’s relationship “stopped being monogamous” at some point.

Will explained, “Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison,” Smith went on. “And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Last year, Jada made a stunning admission that she did have a relationship with singer August Alsina, explaining that it was while she was on a break with Will.

The star sat down with Will to discuss what transpired when they met August four years prior.

After starting a friendship with August, Jada admitted to Will, “As time went on, I got into a different entanglement with August.”

When Will called her out for calling it an “entanglement,” she answered, “Yeah, it was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken and in the process of that relationship I definitely realized that you can't find happiness outside of yourself.”

In his interview with GQ, Will also opened up about living life with a “tiny taste of freedom” in his 50s. Along with traveling without security and experiencing ayahuasca rituals, he opened himself up to “the fruits of the human experience.”

According to Wesley, Will, at one point, wanted a “harem of girlfriends.” After going through his desired list of girlfriends like Halle Berry and Misty Copeland with intimacy coach Michaela Boehm, Will had a change of heart. He explained, “I don’t know where I saw it or some shit as a teenager, but the idea of traveling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea. And then, after we played it out a little bit, I was like, ‘That would be horrific. That would be horrific.’ I was like, ‘Can you imagine how miserable?’

Will elaborated, “What she was doing was essentially cleaning out my mind, letting it know it was okay to be me and be who I was. It was okay to think Halle is fine. It doesn’t make me a bad person that I’m married and I think Halle is beautiful. Whereas in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins. That was really the process that Michaela worked me through to let me realize that my thoughts were not sins and even acting on an impure thought didn’t make me a piece of sh*t.”

