Jada Pinkett Smith & Daughter Willow Talk About Their Attraction to Women

Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow are opening up on same-sex attraction!

When Jada told Willow on their Facebook show “Red Table Talk, “I could see you falling in love with a woman one day,” Willow, 20, said, “I’ve had my fair share of swooning and being like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s so beautiful. She’s so talented.’”

“I don’t feel like I’ve been in love with a woman just yet, but I definitely feel like it could happen because I’ve had very strong feelings for women before,” Willow noted.

Jada admitted that she “swooned a lot” over other women when she was Willow’s age.

“Two times I’ve been infatuated with a woman,” Jada recalled.

When Jada’s mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris shared that she had never experimented with women, Jada said, “I never could connect to women romantically. But that's not to say that it couldn't be. You just never know."

Jada and Willow’s father, Will Smith, have been married for nearly 25 years.

In 2019, Willow opened up on her views about relationships, saying, “Monogamy, I feel — this is just personally, just for me — I feel actually inhibits you from learning those skills of evolving past those feelings of insecurity. Just jealousy, you know what I mean.”