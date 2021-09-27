Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd Spark New Dating Rumors

Getty Images

Angelina Jolie, 46, and The Weeknd, 31, fueled romance rumors over the weekend, stepping out together in Santa Monica.

The actress and singer were spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on Saturday... after a two-and-a-half hour dinner.

In photos posted by DailyMail.com, Angelina was dressed in a black trench coat, heels, and accessorized with a Saint Laurent bag, while The Weeknd was wearing a black shirt and pants.

The site reports the stars took his SUV to his Bel-Air home after dinner.

Romance rumors first started in late June when they left Giorgio Baldi minutes apart.

At the time, a source told Page Six, “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner].”

The dinner could have been strictly professional, though!

The sighting came just after news broke that he is producing, co-writing, and starring in the HBO series “The Idol.”

Days later, Angie and the “Blinding Lights” singer were spotted at the same private Mustafa concert in Los Angeles. In pics posted to a fan’s Twitter account, The Weeknd was spotted with a group of friends, while Angelina attended the concert with two of her kids, Zahara and Shiloh.