Angelina Jolie Jokes About the Single Life and ‘Long List of Nos’

Getty

Actress Angelina Jolie is poking fun at living the single life.

The topic came up during Angie’s interview with E!’s “Daily Pop” co-host Justin Sylvester.

Referencing a scene in her new movie “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” he asked Jolie if she had a list of “nos” or deal-breakers when it comes to dating.

The candid star, who split from Brad Pitt in 2016, answered, laughing, "I probably have a very long list [of 'nos']. I've been alone for a long time now.”

Justin also joked about how hard it is to take care of his six plants, and wondered how she takes care of her six kids.

She gushed, "I have six very capable children. Of course you wake up and you just feel like, 'I've got to make sure they're okay. I've got to make sure they're mentally okay,' but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they're thinking, 'I've got to make sure Mom's okay.'"

Jolie added, "We're such a team so I am very, very lucky. I'm always the one who worries but I don't worry about them. They're cool people."

Angelina, who is Mom to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, recently told “Extra’s” Nate Burleson about how they always make Mother’s Day special.