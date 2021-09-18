Prince Charles' Last Conversation with His Dad Revealed

Prince Charles has revealed his final words with his father, the late Prince Philip, in a new BBC One program about the royals.

DailyMail.com reports that in the special, Charles recounts talking to his dad the day before his death.

"We're talking about your birthday," Charles said to his father on April 8, referring to plans for a 100th-birthday celebration in June. "And whether there's going to be a reception."

Philip took the black-humor route, replying, "Well, I've got to be alive for it, haven't I?"

Charles said his response was to say, "I knew you'd say that!"

Sadly, Philip died the very next day.