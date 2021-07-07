How Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet’s Birth Certificate Differs from Archie’s

Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet last month, and now her birth certificate has been revealed.

The certificate, obtained by “Extra,” shows the baby girl was born on June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Her full name is also included: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Her father’s first name is listed as “The Duke of Sussex” with the last name “His Royal Highness,” and her mother’s name as “Rachel Meghan Markle.” See the birth certificate below!

When Archie was born in May 2019, Harry’s name was listed as "His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex" and Meghan’s was listed as "Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex." Their occupations, which are not required on California birth certificates, were listed as “Prince” and “Princess of the United Kingdom.”

Since Archie’s birth, Harry and Megan have stepped down as senior royals and left the U.K.

When Prince Charles becomes king, Archie and Lili will automatically become a prince and a princess as grandchildren of the reigning monarch.