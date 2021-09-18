Jimmy Garrett, Lucy's Son on 'The Lucy Show,' Dies at 66

Getty Images

Jimmy Garrett, a former child actor who played the son of Lucille Ball's character on "The Lucy Show," was found dead in his home on Wednesday, just a week before his 67th birthday.

Garrett's death from a fall was described as "sudden," and was attributed to complications from diabetes. Garrett's body was discovered by his ex-wife, Laura Johansen, and their two children, who survive him.

Johansen confirmed the death on Facebook, writing, "The children are so heartbroken and traumatised and are missing their Daddy so very much... He loved his children more than anything, was an expert conversationalist and story-teller, so congenial, a truly gifted photographer, loved talking all about growing up in the film and TV world, loved music, was the life of every party, and we’re all in such shock and bewilderment that he is no longer with us. Our kids are only 10 and 13 and in deep mourning and just wishing they could have their Daddy back. They need all the love and support in the world right now."

She also wrote that he had "joked with Lucille Ball, sung with Ethel Merman and kissed Marilyn Monroe," alluding to an audition he had with Monroe for her final movie, noting that "she loved him so much, she gave him kisses all over his cheeks."

On "The Lucy Show" (1962-1965), Garrett played Jerry Carmichael on over 50 episodes, with Candy Moore playing his big sister and Ralph Hart playing the son of the Vivian Vance character.

Ball's real-life daughter Lucie Arnaz memorialized Garrett on Facebook, writing, "We lost one of our LUCY world family yesterday. James (Jimmy) Garrett passed away at age 66 in his home from complications of diabetes. Such a shame. He was wonderful as Jerry Carmichael, my mother’s son on The Lucy Show and was a loving father to two beautiful children, Amelie and Spencer from his marriage to his ex wife, Laura Johansen. So sorry, Jimmy. I hope you are finally at peace."

During his brief career as an actor, Garrett also appeared on TV's "The Twilight Zone" (1960), "Mister Ed" (1962), "Burke's Law" (1965), "My Three Sons" (1965), and the TV movie "The Carol Channing Show" (1966), an unsold pilot that wound up being his final role.

He also acted in the films "The Second Time Around" (1961) with Debbie Reynolds and "Munster, Go Home!" (1966), and in a short.