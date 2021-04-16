Keith Urban Gushes Over Wife Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball

Country singer Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman are in L.A. after spending time in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keith is getting ready to co-host the ACM Awards with Mickey Guyton live from Nashville on Sunday.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Mickey and Keith, who said he is happy to get “back into the ACM groove.” He added, “I had a blast doing it in September.”

His wife Nicole is also back to work, and the first photos of her as Lucille Ball for her role in “Being the Ricardos” surfaced this week. Keith gushed, “I’m proud of her for anything. It’s a really an extraordinary role and it’s an extraordinary script — Aaron Sorkin has written beyond on this. It’s just amazing. She’s loving doing it.”

The couple has been “crash coursing” episodes of the iconic “I Love Lucy.” When asked if he is like Desi in real life, Keith quipped, “I’m definitely not Desi.”

Keith said he also can’t wait to see his co-host Mickey crush it as the first Black woman to co-host the ACM Awards.

Mickey shared, “I am so blessed and honored and excited — this is such a huge moment for women, for people of color, for Black women — it’s a huge moment for country music. I am so honored Keith used his platform to lift up a little girl, a hopeful little girl like I was and am here today. I’m so grateful.”