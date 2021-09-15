First Pic! Rachel Platten Welcomes Baby #2

Singer Rachel Platten, 40, and Kevin Lazan are parents again!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Wednesday, Rachel broke the news that she gave birth to their second child, a baby girl.

Platten wrote on Instagram, “Introducing Sophie Jo Lazan. Born 9/9/21 at home in a water birth after 2.5 grueling days of labor. When I thought I couldn’t take anymore, this amazing, wise little one kept whispering to me ‘we can do this mama, we can do this.’”

“So i [sic] kept going one contraction at a time. I feel like a warrior and I will NEVER doubt my strength again. Thank you Sophie for showing me what I am made of and for completing our family. And Thank YOU all so much for your love and support and for allowing me the privacy these last couple of months to just be with my family and prepare for this new life,” Rachel added. “Sending you all the coziest new baby snuggles. please, please positive comments only.”

Last month, Rachel celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with Kevin. Along with posting a kissing video, she quipped, “Happy anniversary kev. I’m a little annoyed with you that you made me this pregnant but im hopeful i will have forgiven you by our anniversary next year.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Rachel announced she was pregnant in April during an appearance on “The Talk,” sharing, “I realized when I got asked to do the show today, I was like, ‘I haven’t announced this yet. I guess I’m going to have to announce this.’ So, this is my announcement!”

After hearing the news, the hosts gifted a onesie to Rachel.