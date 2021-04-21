Rachel Platten & Kevin Lazan Expecting Baby #2

Getty Images

“Fight Song” singer Rachel Platten is going to be a mom again!

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Talk,” Platten announced that she was pregnant with her second child.

Along with showing off her growing baby bump, she shared, “I realized when I got asked to do the show today, I was like, ‘I haven’t announced this yet. I guess I’m going to have to announce this.’ So, this is my announcement!”

After hearing the news, the hosts gifted a onesie to Rachel.

Rachel and husband Kevin Lazan are also the parents of daughter Violet Skye Lazan, 2.

During her appearance, Rachel opened up about her relationship with Kevin, her husband of nearly 11 years. She revealed, “I have actually found that getting to spend now more time with him in quarantine, and, like, realizing that, ‘Oh, dang, we don’t have separate space,’ like, we really have to confront some of these issues.”