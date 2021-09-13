Who Was the Masked Man with Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala?

Kim Kardashian stunned on the Met Gala red carpet with a dramatic body-hugging black Balenciaga dress, boots and black face covering.

The reality star wasn’t alone, she had a mystery man by her side that many thought looked like her estranged husband Kanye West.

The man was also clad in all-black, including what appeared to be baggy pants, hoodie and face covering.

A source tells E! News it wasn’t Kanye, revealing the man was actually designer Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.

Kim’s Met Gala look comes days after she hit New York Fashion Week in a similar Balenciaga design, complete with face covering.