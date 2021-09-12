Kim Kardashian Leathers Up with Outrageous New Look

Leather mommy?!

Kim Kardashian had opinions flying with her latest get-up — a Balenciaga head-to-toe leather look that she rocked in 85-degree weather!

Arriving at her NYC hotel this weekend ahead of Monday's Met Gala, Kim K was spotted strolling from her car to the hotel lobby completely covered in black leather, including a BDSM-ready hood.

Though described as a "dominatrix" look, the hood seemed more submissive; after all, everything was zipped up tightly — except for her ponytail!

People reports that fans and others weren't wild about the fashion statement, including posting existential questions like, "This is fashion?"

Others likened the look to the late drag artist Leigh Bowery.

But was it about fashion at all, or about promo for her estranged husband Kanye West's "Donda" album?

Just last month, West arrived in a similar face mask by Balenciaga — and a bulletproof vest adorned with the word "Donda" — for one of his album's listening parties. Kim was in leather that day, too.

Whatever her intention, she was proud of the impact, posting a paparazzi photo of herself in the look on Instagram and captioning it simply with a knife emoji!