Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet Talk ‘Dune’ and the Met Gala Look That Nearly ‘Took Her Out’

Getty Images

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are playing love interests in the upcoming movie “Dune,” and dishing with “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst about the sci-fi thriller, the Met Gala… and Zendaya’s milestone birthday!

The fashionista just turned 25, and Cheslie had to ask, “You celebrated your birthday just a few days before Queen B celebrated hers. Do you guys have an ongoing tradition?”

Zendaya replied, “Listen, the fact that I share a birthday month with Beyoncé has made me happy since I was a child… So I've always felt connected to her in a Virgo way.”

Next, Timothée revealed he’s a long time Zendaya fan, saying it was “awesome” to work with her, and confessing, “I've been watching Zendaya for years, ever since I was coming home and turning on Disney Channel.”

Fans of the books are already hoping for a sequel — and Zendaya is, too. “I sure hope so… So if you know the book, you know there's a lot to come and it truly is only the beginning,” she said.

Zendaya has come a long way since her Disney days. She’s now a big-screen superstar and fashion icon, but she won’t be at this year’s Met Gala, where Chalamet will serve as co-chair with Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka.

“I wish I could, especially since this fashion icon is going to be hosting,” Zendaya said. Timothée added, “We were just talking about… Zendaya's Met looks… We were trying to figure out the best one. What was your favorite?”

Cheslie shared, “The Cinderella one where it lit up...” with Zendaya admitting, “That one almost took me out. Let me tell you.”