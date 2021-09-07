Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer Are Married!

Getty Images

It’s official… Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are husband and wife.

Mark announced the news on Instagram over the weekend with a gorgeous black-and-white photo of the couple. Check it out here!

Ronson shared, “To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married).”

Their famous friends toasted them in the comments. Lady Gaga shared, "love to you both!!! Congratulations,” while Andy Cohen wrote, "Mazel Tov !!!!!!"

Liv Tyler posted, “Wow!!! congratulations to you both !!!!!!”

Designer Zac Posen simply shared a series of hearts.

Back in March, The Sun reported that Grace and Mark had been secretly dating for months and that Mark had already met Grace’s mother Meryl Streep and her father, Don Gummer.

They sparked engagement rumors in May, and Mark even confirmed the news in June, but he never mentioned Grace by name.

During a chat with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, Mark revealed, “I got engaged last weekend.”

He went on to describe his “corny” first kiss with his soon-to-be bride, saying, “There’s a plaque for that somewhere. There’s a first kiss, very corny, Hallmark first kiss plaque. But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It’s still my record.”

In fact, Ronson said Tame Impala’s “InnerSpeaker” was playing in the background during the epic smooch.

They went on to make their red carpet debut in July at the opening of the Gucci East Hampton boutique in the Hamptons.

Both Grace and Mark have previously been married. Gummer and Tay Strathairn were married in 2019, but split after just 42 days. She filed for divorce in early 2020.