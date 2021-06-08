Did Mark Ronson Just Confirm He’s Engaged to Grace Gummer?

Backgrid

Mark Ronson is ready to walk down the aisle!

After sparking engagement rumors with Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer last month, the music producer confirmed he is getting hitched. The star, however, didn’t reveal his fiancée’s name.

During a chat with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, Mark revealed, “I got engaged last weekend.”

He went on to describe his “corny” first kiss with his soon-to-be bride, saying, “There’s a plaque for that somewhere. There’s a first kiss, very corny, Hallmark first kiss plaque. But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It’s still my record.”

In fact, Ronson said Tame Impala’s “InnerSpeaker” was playing in the background during the epic smooch.

In late May, Mark, 45, was spotted on a romantic stroll with Gummer, 35, in London, and Grace was flashing some major bling on that finger.

The pair looked head over heels as they held hands, wrapped their arms around each other, and shared kisses.

On the outing, the stars were also spotted stopping for lunch with Mark’s mother Ann Dexter-Jones.

Back in March, The Sun reported that Grace and Mark had been secretly dating for months and that Mark had already met Grace’s mother and her father, Don Gummer.

Both Grace and Mark have been previously married. Gummer and Tay Strathairn were married in 2019, but split after 42 days. She filed for divorce in early 2020.