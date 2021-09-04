Pete Buttigieg & His Husband Chasten Welcome Twins!

Instagram

Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation in the Biden Administration and a 2020 presidential candidate, has announced that he and his husband Chasten Glezman Buttigieg are the proud papas of twins!

Posting a sweet black-and-white family portrait on Instagram, Pete shared, "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents."

He went on to reveal they had twins, a boy and a girl!

"We are delighed to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

On August 17, Buttigieg revealed the couple was preparing for parenthood, writing on IG, "For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We're overjoyed to share that we've become parents! The process isn't done yet and we're thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can't wait to share more soon."