Lance Bass on Guest-Hosting ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ His Twins on the Way, and Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

Lance Bass may have said bye, bye, bye to his *NSYNC boy-band years, but he’s saying hello to being guest host of “Bachelor in Paradise”!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Lance about the new gig, starting a family with husband Michael Turchin, and his thoughts on Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

Lance told Jenn he was part of Bachelor Nation even before taking the role, saying, “I am a huge ‘Bachelor’-franchise fan. I've seen every season of ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Bachelorette,’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ which is my personal favorite part of the franchise. So, I was a geek going into ‘Paradise’ for the first time, I suppose. It took me a good 10 minutes to kind of get over the fact that I was there and get into my hosting role.”

About his time on the show, Lance joked, “Yes, it’s the most dramatic season in ‘Bachelor’ history! I have to say that. You're gonna see a lot more drama, of course, with Thomas coming up. Thomas and Aaron just do not get along. And then, of course, Carl is there also to be kind of, like, stirring the pot. The people that love to watch the drama, you're going to get it the next few weeks.”

Lance, who is expecting twins via surrogacy with Turchin, told Jenn about the impending arrival, “We are ecstatic. It’s something we've been working on for a long time. Now that it's getting so close, it's now starting to seem a little real. It won't feel completely real, of course, until they get here, but the preparation has definitely begun. It’s been crazy at the house because we're in the middle of construction right now, which is not fun. We are due in November, but twins come pretty early, so we're on standby from mid-September to November. They could be here in a month!

Do Lance and Michael have names picked out? Bass shared, “We do have names. We’ve only shared it with our close family. We want to keep something secret. This whole process, we wanted to be very open because we know what a struggle it is sometimes for people to have kids. And we struggled also, so we wanted to be an open book for people to look at and feel like, ‘Okay, I'm not alone.’”

Lance also weighed in on his friend Britney Spears, whom he has said he was kept away from due to her conservatorship. Bass revealed, “Her friends definitely were pushed away a long time ago… It was sad to watch… but I didn't know what the real truth was.”

And what does Lance think of Britney’s father now stepping down from her conservatorship? “I don't know if she needs a conservatorship. If she does, I just hope she's able to pick the ones that are helping her in the situation, but we all can agree that her dad should not be a part of this. If she is that against it, we should all be against it — and the judge should be, too.”