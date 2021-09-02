Did Kanye West Confess to Cheating on Kim Kardashian on ‘Hurricane’ Track?

Getty

Kanye West’s new song “Hurricane” has everyone talking.

The song, featured on his new album “Donda,” hints that he may have cheated on wife Kim Kardashian after their first two kids, North West and Saint, were born.

He raps on the track, “Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin.’”

A source told Page Six, “The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown.”

The couple, who went on to have Chicago and Psalm via surrogate, are in the midst of a divorce.

Despite the split, Kim attended all three of his recent “Donda” listening parties with the kids. She even donned a wedding dress to recreate their nuptials for the party in Chicago.

After the show, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Page Six’s Carlos Greer, who shared what he knows about their relationship. He said, “I spoke to a source close to both of them who told me they are working things out. They are trying to rebuild their friendship for their family.”