Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Recreate ‘I Dos’ at ‘Donda’ Party, Plus: He Lights Himself on Fire

Apple Music/Twitter

Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance ­— in a wedding dress — at Kanye West’s “Donda” listening party Thursday night in Chicago!

The reality star stole the show with a dramatic entrance in a Balenciaga Couture gown and veil for the final song, “No Child Left Behind.”

The exes appeared to recreate their 2014 “I dos” as a beaming Kanye greeted her wearing all black.

Kim and Kanye’s four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — were also in attendance at the event.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February, and TMZ reports they are not back together. An insider explained, “Kim and Kanye have always supported the other's endeavors and will continue to do that in the future, whether it be a collaborative effort or not.”

The source added, “Kim was happy to do it for Kanye and the event, which was so important to him.”

Kim wasn’t the only surprise guest. Embattled stars DaBaby and Marilyn Manson also appeared in support of the rapper. While DaBaby does lend his voice on one track, Manson is reportedly not involved with the new album.

The drama didn’t stop there… the show included a replica of Kanye’s childhood home. At one point, the star, wearing protective gear, lit himself on fire and appeared to be consumed by flames as he walked out of the house.

Soon after, workers used fire extinguishers to put out the fire.

This marked Kanye’s third listening party for the album, named after his mother Donda, who died in 2007.

The highly anticipated album, originally scheduled to drop in July, features Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Lil Durk and The Weeknd.