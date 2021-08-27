Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Reported Missing Days After Starting College

Getty Images

“Our Idiot Brother” actor Matthew Mindler, 19, has been reported missing.

According to a press release from the Millersville University Police Department, a missing persons report was filed on Wednesday after Mindler "did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family."

On Tuesday night, Mindler was last seen stepping out of his dorm wearing black pants, a Millersville University sweatshirt, and carrying a black backpack.

In a statement, Millersville University tweeted, “Our police department is continuing efforts to locate Matt in conjunction with regional law enforcement agencies. They are following every lead and appreciate your attention to this effort."

Based on the school’s website, the first day of classes was August 23.

Mindler’s mom Monica has been working with the police and the university to help find her son, who is a freshman.

While Monica hasn’t spoken much about Mindler’s disappearance, she told The Morning Call that he “has not acted in several years.”