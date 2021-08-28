Missing 'Our Idiot Brother' Actor Matthew Mindler Found Dead

Matthew Mindler, a former child actor noted for his appearance in the 2011 Paul Rudd comedy "Our Idiot Brother," has died after going missing this week. He was 19.

TMZ broke the news of Mindler's death, confirming it with unnamed law enforcement sources.

In a statement, Mindler's college Millersville University said, "It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus."

No cause of death or indication of foul play were noted.

Mindler vanished last week from his college dorm. According to a press release from the Millersville University Police Department, a missing persons report was filed on Wednesday after Mindler "did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family."

On Tuesday night, Mindler was last seen stepping out of his dorm wearing black pants, a Millersville University sweatshirt, and carrying a black backpack.

In a statement, Millersville University tweeted, “Our police department is continuing efforts to locate Matt in conjunction with regional law enforcement agencies. They are following every lead and appreciate your attention to this effort."

Based on the school’s website, the first day of classes had been August 23.

Mindler’s mom Monica had been working with the police and the university to help find her son, who was a freshman.

She told The Morning Call of his former career that he had “not acted in several years.”