Tiffany Haddish on Playing Flo-Jo: 'The Transformation Process Is Painful'

Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish was at WWE SummerSlam in Las Vegas Saturday, where the actress, comedian, and philanthropist chatted with “Extra” about her highly anticipated movie about the late Florence Griffith Joyner.

Saying she was happy to be at SummerSlam, Tiffany told us, “I’m here... raising money for the charity I founded in support of foster youth. I’m having a blast! I want to wrestle now — I feel like I could get in the ring.”

Showing off what would be her signature move, she said, “When I get my opponent down and I’m looking into the audience and I go, 'Yaaah!'… I would throw my body down like a Donkey Kong situation.”

Her next project is a biopic about Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner, who died in 1998. "Not only am I becoming Flo-Jo and going through this transformation, I’m also producing on the project. It is super important to me to maintain the integrity of Florence Griffith Joyner and to bring her experience on this planet to everyone's eyes and ears… Her story is amazing, her journey was amazing, and what she has done is awesome and has not been touched for years till just recently."

She went on, "It's painful! I’m not gonna lie, the transformation process is painful.” Lightening the mood, she smiled and joked, “I run real fast — ask the LAPD!"

Talking about her boyfriend Common saying she makes her a better person, Tiffany admitted, “It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I am doing my job — she ready. But I am doing my job I am a good woman."

Haddish said she has also been hearing a lot of praise for her recent Shark Week appearance, during which she actually swam with the sharks.

"My agent reacted well because they got 10 percent of whatever I got," she teased. "My family was like, 'Are you tripping? Do you have your will and testament together…?' And my man said, 'You brave, baby girl — I am going to be praying for you..."