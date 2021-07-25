Tiffany Haddish Teases What's Next... Is Disney in Her Future?

Tiffany Haddish was happy to see “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay at Saturday's long-awaited premiere of the Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt movie “Jungle Cruise” at Disneyland, smiling and greeting her with a cheeky, "Extra! Extra!"

Tiffany was without boyfriend Common on the red carpet, but said she was thrilled to be out with real people after so long, and with Rachel after they had been Zooming interviews the whole pandemic.

Serenading her, Tiffany said, “Face to face… Finally, I get to see your face by my face.”

Even happier to be at Disneyland, she gushed, “Oh, it’s super fun! First of all, I used to love the Jungle Cruise ride.”

Common? Not so much.

“He’s not feeling the theme park," Tiffany admitted. "He say he do ride roller coasters, but he don’t like how they’re be so many people.”

“I’m a huge Disney fan," she continued. "I watched all Disney movies coming up… I love me some Disney.”

When Rachel prompted her, “I feel like that’s your next move,” Tiffany teased, “Well, it is. I’m not here for nothing… Tiffany show up everywhere she need to be for a reason — I’m not a roach, I don’t just pop up out of nowhere."

Going on, Tiffany told "Extra," "When I show up, something’s about to happen…I’m not spilling no tea, but it might be slowly dripping off the edges of the cup!”