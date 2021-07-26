LOL! Emily Blunt & Dwayne Johnson Riff on Everything from Kevin Hart to Politics at the ‘Jungle Cruise’ Premiere

Fashionably coordinated co-stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hit the red carpet at the “Jungle Cruise” premiere Saturday at Disneyland, where “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the duo.

Breaking down their outfits for the special fan screening, Emily revealed, “I’m wearing Couture Schiaparelli,” and Johnson commented, “Beautiful, right?” Blunt turned to him and asked, “Who are you wearing?” The Rock replied, “Dolce.”

Rachel told Emily she loves their chemistry, telling her, “You’re the new Kevin Hart.”

Blunt gushed, “You have just made my day, Rachel… By the way, I knew that,” joking, “Watch out, Kevin, you’re out.” Dwayne teased, “She’s taller than him, too.”

Rachel pointed out to Emily, “[Dwayne] called you the female Indiana Jones,” asking, “How does that feel?” Blunt confessed, “Lots of pressure, slightly setting me up to fail.” The Rock added, “Lots of pressure. That’s a heavy thing to say — I’m sorry by the way.” The duo had fun riffing together, as Emily teased, “Potential fail by the way.” The Rock insisted, “By the way, when you see the movie, I mean, you are.” Emily told him, “Dude, come on, that’s Harrison Ford — tone it down, tone it down.”

Do their kids give them cool points for a movie like “Jungle Cruise”? Emily smiled, saying, “I don’t know if my kids even understand the magnitude of an event like this. I think I just I sent them a picture of my outfit. They are like, ‘You look great, Mama,’ and that’s it.”

The Rock added, “I know that our kids are excited. All of our daughters are excited to see the movie.”

Emily agreed.“It’s the only thing I have been in they have been interested in.”

Of course, Rachel had to ask The Rock about a possible run for the White House. Playing it down, he turned to Emily and joked, “You answer that — why am I the #1…? Besides me paying People magazine [to write that]?} Emily said, “Come on, what a big honor! That must mean that you’re a very unifying force and maybe they read it and that’s why you unite people.”