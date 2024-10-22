Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare Thriving Under Executive Chefs Max Natmessnig & Marco Prins

Josh Abromovici

Since taking the helm at Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, executive chefs Max Natmessnig and Marco Prins have settled in and are serving some of the most extraordinary meals in Manhattan.

Brooklyn Fare, a gourmet grocer, was founded in Brooklyn in 2009 by Moe Issa, and the attached tasting menu restaurant, Chef’s Table, became the borough’s only Michelin three-star restaurant until it moved to Manhattan in 2016.

Now, Natmessnig and Prins are bringing their culinary ingenuity and mastery of European cooking styles to some of the most highly sought-after international delicacies. Chef’s Table continues to offer a seafood-forward menu, with dishes prepared using French techniques with product flown in from Japan weekly.

Natmessnig worked in kitchens in Holland, Paris, and Germany before working at the original Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare location in Brooklyn alongside Prins. After a brief return to Europe, Natmessnig returned to work alongside Prins once again at the new Chef’s Table.

Prins’ mother’s home-cooked meals inspired him to become a chef at age 16. After culinary school, he worked at Michelin-starred restaurants in New York and Europe before joining Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare in 2009.

Josh Abromovici

Natmessnig, Prins, and their team of international chefs are now serving the famous Chef’s Table tasting menu in the dining room at the back of the Brooklyn Fare grocery store in Hudson Yards in Midtown Manhattan, where the 18-seat counter and elegant booths offer guests a view of the theatrics in the kitchen as they prepare 12 or more courses.

The Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare tasting menu starts at $345 per person for the two-hour meal. Wine pairings are optional, or guests can enjoy à la carte bottles from an award-winning selection of European wines focused on artisanal grower producers. Guests can also bring wine from their own collections with advance notice, with corkage fees starting at $175 for one 750 mL bottle.