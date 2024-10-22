Getty Images

Singer Zach Bryan and his podcaster girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia aka Brianna Chickenfry have called it quits!

Bryan confirmed their breakup on Tuesday.

On his Instagram Story, Zach wrote, “Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with eachother and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart.”

“She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her,” Zach added. “I’ve had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go out different ways. I am not perfect and never will be… With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself.”

Bryan also asked fans to respect LaPaglia’s “privacy and space.”

Brianna seemingly addressed the split on her Instagram Story, noting that she was “really blindsided.”

She wrote, “Hey guys I’m feeling really blindsided right now. Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk. I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be OK.”’

Just a day ago, Brianna had everyone talking about her cryptic note on her Instagram Story.

She wrote, “And eventually you’ll find that life goes on, even if you don’t want it to. The days will pass and the world will move while you ask it to stop. You’ll believe life is cruel for continuing on while your feet are stuck. You’ll find people and moments to blame for your concrete feet. Then there will come a morning when you wake and realize things go on, life isn’t cruel your feet are. The world keeps on spinning in hopes of showing you that you can as well.”

The breakup comes just months after they celebrated their one year dating anniversary.

In July, Zach wrote on Instagram, “Here’s to a year together. Happy anniversary and I love you so much Brianna. Just about one of the only people that makes me laugh anymore and OFTEN. Proud to call you my girl."

Brianna posted her own Instagram to celebrate the milestone. She wrote, “A year full of loving harder than I thought I was capable of and laughing louder than any year before. There isn’t a damn thing I wouldn’t do for ya. My person forever. I love you my Zachary."