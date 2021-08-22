William Petersen Hospitalized

Getty Images

Actor William Petersen suffered a health scare on Friday — but he is apparently doing okay now.

Petersen's publicist confirmed to E! News that the 68-year-old actor "wasn't feeling well Friday," and had been "taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure."

The statement went on to explain, "He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks."

TMZ broke the news of Petersen's illness, reporting that he was transported to a hospital via ambulance.

According to the outlet, Petersen is "doing better" and is out of the hospital.