Bob Odenkirk Updates Fans on Health, Including 'It's a Wonderful Life' Week
Bob Odenkirk is opening up about his health scare, and he's comparing the aftermath to a classic Hollywood movie — one with a happy ending!
His fans were fearing the worst when he collapsed while shooting "Better Call Saul," with former co-star Bryan Cranston even asking for prayers. But the actor tweeted Friday night, "I am doing great."
Now about 10 days out from a "small heart attack" on July 27, he noted "I’ve had my very own 'It’s a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!"
Previously, the actor told fans, “I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level.”
After news first broke that Bob had been hospitalized, his team released a statement: “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."