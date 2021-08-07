Bob Odenkirk Updates Fans on Health, Including 'It's a Wonderful Life' Week

Bob Odenkirk is opening up about his health scare, and he's comparing the aftermath to a classic Hollywood movie — one with a happy ending!

His fans were fearing the worst when he collapsed while shooting "Better Call Saul," with former co-star Bryan Cranston even asking for prayers. But the actor tweeted Friday night, "I am doing great."

Now about 10 days out from a "small heart attack" on July 27, he noted "I’ve had my very own 'It’s a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!"

Previously, the actor told fans, “I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level.”