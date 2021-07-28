Bryan Cranston Asks for ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ for Bob Odenkirk After He Collapsed on Set

Bryan Cranston shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Wednesday, following Bob Odenkirk’s collapse on the set of “Better Call Saul.”

Cranston, who worked with Odenkirk on “Breaking Bad,” wrote, “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet.”

Bryan asked, “Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

Another “Breaking Bad” alum, Aaron Paul, posted a photo of Bob and wrote, “I love you my friend.”

TMZ was first to report Odenkirk’s collapse, and “Extra” confirmed the news.

The 58-year-old was filming his hit AMC show on Tuesday when a medical emergency occurred.

TMZ says the crew rushed to his side and called an ambulance, and an insider tells the site he is still at the hospital.