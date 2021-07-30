Bob Odenkirk Gives Health Update After Collapsing on Set of ‘Better Call Saul’

Actor Bob Odenkirk is speaking out for the first time since he collapsed on the set of “Better Call Saul” in New Mexico earlier this week.

The 58-year-old star tweeted, “Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

He went on, “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level.”

Odenkirk closed with, “I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

After news broke that Bob had been hospitalized, his team released a statement: “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”