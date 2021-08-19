Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham Expecting Baby #2 — See Her Growing Bump!

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and actor Jason Statham have another baby on the way!

On Thursday, Huntington-Whiteley posted a series of pics of her growing baby bump. She wrote on Instagram, “Taaa daahhh !! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 #round2.”

Rosie and Jason are already parents to son Jack, 4.

In June, Rosie shared a photo of Jason and Jack on a boat on Father’s Day. She gushed on Instagram, “How to describe a love like this?! Happy Fathers Day @jasonstatham we love you ❤️.”

In a recent interview for her site Rose Inc., Huntington-Whiteley opened up about life at home with Jack and Jason during the pandemic. “I’m working from home and feel fortunate to be able to do so since I realize many people aren’t able to work remotely or have lost their jobs. It’s heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to everyone impacted in these ways,” she said.

“I spend my time trying to figure out how to entertain a 2-year-old indoors, which is a real challenge, I must say,” Rosie shared about what she does when she’s not working, adding, “I’m also cooking a lot more, which may or may not be a good thing for those who have to eat it!”

Years ago, Rosie discussed when she would marry Jason. She told “Extra’s” Renee Bargh, “I think the time will come. We’ve been so focused on our work for so long, and Jack came along. We definitely talk about it; we’re looking forward to that time. It’s also not a huge priority for us, we’re so happy.”

She pointed out, “I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.”