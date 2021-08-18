New Details on What Led to Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock’s Split

Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock split last year, and now a source is shedding light on what led to the divorce.

An insider tells Us Weekly that Kelly’s success in recent years caused tension in the marriage.

“The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time,” the source claims. “She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show, ‘The Voice.’ Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it.”

Now that she’s moving on, the insider says Kelly “can finally enjoy her success without feeling ashamed,” noting, “Kelly doesn’t take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with. It’s just who she is.”

The source says Clarkson started to question whether “Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle.”

“The marriage was really, really awful at the end… Kelly felt that she could no longer trust Brandon,” the insider said. “She had a lot of questions that he just couldn’t answer.”

The relationship was suffering from “tremendous resentment” and “she just wasn’t willing to look the other way anymore,” according to the source.

Since the split, Kelly has moved into a new home with their kids River, 7, and Remington, 5. The source says, “Buying a new house for the kids was also a new beginning for Kelly. It was freedom.”

Last week, TMZ reported that a judge ruled to uphold Kelly and Brandon’s prenuptial agreement.

According to the site, the prenup separates all Kelly’s assets and income earned during her marriage.