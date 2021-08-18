Lizzo Speaks Out About the Haters: ‘This Should Not Fly’

Getty

Lizzo, 33, recently took on haters on Instagram Live, and she’s doing it again in her new interview with “Good Morning America.”

The singer previously called out trolls for fatphobic, racist, and hurtful messages after the release of her single “Rumors” with Cardi B.

Now, she tells “GMA,” “I don’t mind critiques about me — my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive.”

Despite the hate, she’s keeping her head up.

“People are like, ‘Don’t let ‘em see you with your head down,’” she said. “My head is always up. Even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying, my head is up. But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect the times, and this should not fly. This shouldn’t be okay.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer described how she wants people to feel when they hear her name, saying, “I want that ‘zz’ to vibrate in their chest, I want them to feel happy. They remember the concerts, they remember the music and the time my music helped them get through something and that’s pretty iconic, and I’m going to keep it up.”