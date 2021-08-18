Celebrity News August 18, 2021
Lizzo Speaks Out About the Haters: ‘This Should Not Fly’
Lizzo, 33, recently took on haters on Instagram Live, and she’s doing it again in her new interview with “Good Morning America.”
The singer previously called out trolls for fatphobic, racist, and hurtful messages after the release of her single “Rumors” with Cardi B.
Now, she tells “GMA,” “I don’t mind critiques about me — my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive.”
Despite the hate, she’s keeping her head up.
“People are like, ‘Don’t let ‘em see you with your head down,’” she said. “My head is always up. Even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying, my head is up. But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect the times, and this should not fly. This shouldn’t be okay.”
The “Truth Hurts” singer described how she wants people to feel when they hear her name, saying, “I want that ‘zz’ to vibrate in their chest, I want them to feel happy. They remember the concerts, they remember the music and the time my music helped them get through something and that’s pretty iconic, and I’m going to keep it up.”
She also preached self-acceptance, saying ,“Just remember that self-love is a journey. It doesn’t happen miraculously one day. It did not happen [like that] for me. There are gonna be beautiful days where you’re lookin’ in the mirror-like, ‘Ooh!’… and then there’s days where you’re like, ‘Unh-uh.’ But all of those days is an opportunity to love yourself.”