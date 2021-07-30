Lizzo Jumps Onto Bed to Shut Down Crazy Rumors She Killed Someone Stagediving

Lizzo is done with people claiming she killed someone while stage diving.

The singer addressed the rumors on TikTok, insisting, “I’ve seen a lot of annoying things about me on the Internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage dived at a concert and killed somebody. Like that rumor… it’s a lie, first of all! I’ve never stage dived in my life.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer blasted the gossip, saying, “Y’all really gon’ put that on my motherf**king name? Like, I know I’m big but, b--ch, I’m not that f**king big.”

To demonstrate her point, Lizzo leaped on to a bed, and looked up at the camera, saying, “B**ch!” Watch the video!